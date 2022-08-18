Woman Artificially Inseminates Herself in Just Under Rs 4,000, Gives Birth to Healthy Baby

A woman’s persistent desire to become a mother led her to artificially inseminate herself and now, she has been blessed with a healthy baby boy. The 24-year-old single woman Bailey Ennis was desperate for a baby but had no interest in getting involved in a romantic relationship with someone. To fulfill her wish, she used a DIY kit at home which was a cheap alternative to the professional medical procedure and cost her less than ₹4000. She gave birth to Lorenzo on July 2 this year.

The achievement of the woman is remarkable since the success rate of pregnancies through the process ranges from 5 to 30 per cent only, as per Parents.com. Artificial insemination is performed by doctors at hospitals or commercial professional operators. The procedure can cost up to $1000 US dollars (₹80,000).

Bailey became pregnant after her very first attempt at inseminating herself in October 2021. She found herself an experienced and healthy sperm donor who lived nearby. The two met and mutually decided to go for it. The home kit that she took the help of contained sterile cups, syringes, and ovulation tests. She used the DIY kit on herself once she started ovulating.

Bailey said that the donor came over to help her with using the kit since he was experienced and had donated to more LGBT couples earlier as well.

“I’ve wanted to be a mum since I was a teenager and as a lesbian, I always knew it would need to be via artificial insemination. I didn’t have a desire to be in a relationship. I just wanted to have a baby. Lorenzo is amazing and looks just like me," she was quoted as saying by LadBible. The woman added that she is very comfortable and happy being a single mum.

Bailey says that she is still connected with her sperm donor and keeps updating him about the baby. “Lorenzo will know about the donor and will be able to meet him if he wants, at any point in his life. He is definitely going to have siblings when I’m ready. I’m so comfortable and happy being a single mum," she said.

In a similar case from England, 33-year-old Stephenie Taylor gave birth to her second child taking help from the internet to get an artificial insemination kit. Due to the high cost of artificial insemination in a private fertility clinic, she had to take the matter into her own hands.

