Woman Asked for Help Separating Stuck Ceramic Bowls and Twitter Delivered

We all have stacked utensils one inside the other, and later struggled in getting them out. There are a bunch of ways to solve this problem but looks like a woman ran out of all possible ways, following which she sought help from Twitter users. In a Twitter thread, a woman named Chi Nguyen - who posted a photo of two ceramic bowls stacked into each other - shared that she wants to separate the two bowls. In her first tweet, Nguyen stated the problem saying, “Twitter, I need your help. I stacked a ceramic bowl into another one while doing dishes and now they are stuck. How do you remove the smaller bowl without breaking both of them?” The woman shared that she has been trying to fix the problem for the last 2 days, and she cannot give up now.

In order to avoid tips she has already performed, Nguyen stated the things she has tried so far. The list includes warm soapy water, hot water on outer bowl, cold water + ice on the inner bowl, oil on edges, microwave, aggressive shaking, and WD-40. She further added that her next steps are going to be using an hair dryer and “freezer then running hot water.”

Meanwhile, Twitterati also shared some hacks to separate the two bowls. While some people flaunted their science knowledge, many had hilarious replies to the situation. “Invert the bowls onto a dry towel and wait,” a user said, while another advised the woman to roll the bowls on a towel.

There were a couple of other users who had bizarre questions for the woman, one being, “Have you tried politely asking the smaller bowl to leave?”

“If all else fails, you should get them married. There's more than a 50% chance those bowls won't be in the same room after a few years,” a netizen tweeted.

How would you have separated the ceramic bowls?

