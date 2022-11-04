Woman Babysitting Her Daughter While Driving Cab in Bengaluru Has Inspired the Internet

An inspiring story of a lady cab driver from Bangalore has left the internet mighty impressed. The woman, who is identified as Nandini, wanted to be an entrepreneur but as COVID-19 hit India, her dream began spiralling downwards. Nandini started a food truck a few years ago using her savings but she ended up losing it all during the pandemic. But the setback did not break her, to make up for her loss Nandini began driving a cab in Bangalore. Her story was highlighted by a customer who hailed her Uber ride to commute.

Sharing the real-life account of the incident, the customer said it was her friend who booked an Uber for him. Once he stepped inside the car, he noticed a kid sleeping in the front seat. The customer could not resist asking about the child. While replying to the question, the cab driver revealed that yes, she was her, daughter, who is on a vacation and hence she is working and babysitting together.

Working 12 hours a day, the lady cab driver is aiming to save money to rebuild everything that she has lost. According to the customer, the lady driver doesn’t mind working more hours if she has to. As the ride ended, the customer asked Nandini if he could click a picture with her and share her story online. When the driver asked why, he retorted, “Ma’am, you have a very inspiring story; while many people get disheartened after a failure, you are a fighter and continue the fight till you win. I want to share your story with others. That is the least I could do." Nandini humbly obliged the request.

Nandini’s story reported by Better India has left social media users mighty inspired. A user said that the lady driver is the epitome of ‘self-dependence’ and ‘confidence’. “She is indeed an icon of confidence and self-dependence for our women folks. God bless this brave hardworking daring lady. All respect to her and her family. Wishing and praying for her success."

Another said, “Salute to the brave and hardworking mother."

One more added, “Made my day knowing her fighting spirit. May God bless her with more power and intelligence to achieve her goal."

