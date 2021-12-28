Woman Bites Woman During Fight over Dog Discipline in Germany

A woman bit another woman during a fight over the right way to discipline dogs in the eastern German state of Thuringia. A report by Deutsche Welle says that the quarrel occurred after a 27-year-old woman saw a 51-year-old woman hitting her dog. The younger woman, who is a dog owner herself, allegedly took objection to such corporal punishment for the pet. The argument eventually led to a point where the two started hitting each other. In the course of the fight, the older woman fell down and dug her teeth into the calf of the other woman. “The dogs only looked on and did not engage in biting during the fight between the two women," German police said. The women will soon appear in court on charges of causing physical injury.

Dogs have been in news all year round. Recently, a pet dog was hailed on the internet after it saved a family in the US from carbon monoxide poisoning. Brad Herbert lives with his family in Ankeny, Iowa. On Monday night, his pet dog, Roxy, a husky/coonhound mix, started getting restless. Generally, Roxy is a mild-mannered dog, but that night was different, recalls Brad. “She just was jumping off my bed and jumping back on it," he tells WOWK-TV. Brad, after paying no heed for a while, became cautious, and heard an alarm going off. He jumped out of his bed and went to the hallway to find out it wasn’t the smoke alarm. Actually, his carbon monoxide detector was beeping, and it only happens when there is an active carbon monoxide in the house. “I grabbed the detector and found out that if it chirps four times, there is active carbon monoxide," Brad says.

