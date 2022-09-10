Woman Born With Transparent Teeth 'Finally Feels Beautiful' After Dental Surgery

A 19-year-old resident of Oklahoma “finally feels beautiful" after she underwent a dental procedure and got her transparent teeth remedied. Mihaley Olivia Grace Schlegel was born with transparent teeth due to a brittle bone disease called Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

While growing up, Schlegel had to suffer cruel taunts and name-calling right from a young age. She hoped that her teeth would become better with age but to the contrary, their condition deteriorated even further. This impacted her day-to-day life and made it difficult for her to attain acceptance of her natural self.

“From the point I started getting teeth they were so brittle, they were almost completely see-through. People would make a nasty face if I were to smile, they would try to play it off sometimes, but it became more noticeable as I got older," Schlegel told Mirror.

The weakening of the teeth reached a point where it started getting tough for Schlegel to eat properly. Upon reaching the age of 13, she was introduced to the idea of dentures. But the concept did not come easy to the teenager since her brittle bone disease was a big hurdle in the way.

“Due to me also having brittle bone disease, doctors feared breaking my jaw. I have had 117 broken bones, 36 surgeries, and multiple placements/replacements for rods in both tibias and femurs," she said. Schlegel had gone through surgeries pertaining to the keens, ankles, back and various other bone grafts.

It took almost five years before any orthodontist got ready to take up her complex case. In addition to this, the burgeoning cost also made things tricky. Schlegel, in December, finally decided to take the leap and decided to undergo denture surgery. Her surgery came at a cost of $9,500, or roughly Rs 7.5 lakh, after insurance.

“It was like a dream come true. When I woke up from surgery I just kept laughing and crying because I was so shocked it finally happened," she said. Addressing her much awaited respite, she added, “New teeth have benefited me in many ways. I can eat things that I couldn’t before and I can finally feel beautiful when I smile."

Schlegel is now gearing up for a couple of surgeries more to her bottom jaw so as to let the dentures clip in and so she can put the implant in with ease.

