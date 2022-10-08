Woman Captures Spooky Video of 'Ghost' Pushing Dog Across Floor, Family Shifts Homes

Claims about paranormal sightings are found with considerable frequency online. People post pictures, videos, and even audio files of ghosts, spirits and the like that they claim to have encountered. While some turn out to be faked, and several are too hazy, low-resolution or dark to ascertain anything, there are definitely some exceptions. One such video surfaced on the popular social networking website Reddit seven months ago.

A user, seemingly a woman, took to the /r/ghosts, a subreddit dedicated to items of interest on ghosts and the paranormal, to post a video that she stated was from a few years ago. The video that the original poster (OP) uploaded was of their family’s dog, who appears to be named Tucker, being slid across the floor by something. The video begins with the said black dog looking over his back while steadily moving his tail when suddenly something on the floor catches his attention. The dog starts barking while staring at the carpet. He continues barking in confusion until he is suddenly slid about half a metre. Nobody is seen applying any force that might have caused the creature to move. The video ends with the dog barking (according to the OP, “at whatever it was" that moved him) and pawing at the carpet.

In the replies section to their own post, the user, who seems to be the mother of at least three children, described the instance as “pretty wild". They further wrote that they and their family did not realise that their dog had “literally slid across the carpet" until after watching the video.

The user also related previous spooky instances experienced in the same house. “We definitely had something else living there with us. It was a lady about the same height as me and my middle daughter [sic]. She had the same dark brown hair as well," they claimed. The post further mentions an instance where the user saw the apparition from the corner of their eye at 3 am in the morning. Mistaking her for their child, the OP went to check on their daughter, who, to their surprise, was fast asleep in the loft. The very next night, OP’s husband also saw the spooky paranormal being. According to the OP, he said that he was walking past the bedroom when he saw someone standing next to the bed. He initially thought it was his spouse standing there but went pale later when he heard OP laughing on the phone at the front of the house.

According to the user, the family has moved out of the house and has not experienced anything since. Whether or not they moved due to the incident captured in the video is unclear.

