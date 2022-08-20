Woman Charged With Murder After Meth-Laced Kiss With Inmate Leaves Him Dead

The DC supervillain Poison Ivy, who normally appears as an adversary of the superhero Batman, has an interesting modus operandi. She has her lips laced with life-threatening toxins and can kill anyone with a fatal kiss. While it is interesting to read about or watch on screen as part of fiction, no one would want to come across or even expect a real-life Poison Ivy. However, 33-year-old Rachel Dollard from Tennessee may have just taken the title, although her kiss was not intended to be fatal but ended up being so.

According to a statement issued by the Tennessee Correction Department, authorities stated that Rachel, who was detained and booked on charges of murder, is suspected of smuggling deadly narcotics into a Tennessee prison through a fatal kiss with her inmate partner Joshua Brown, resulting in the latter’s death. Brown was being held at the Turney Center Industrial Complex Prison in Tennessee, US.

Rachel supplied drugs to Brown while they shared a kiss during a visitation. According to reports, Rachel was carrying half an ounce of meth in her mouth and gave it to Brown orally. Brown, who was already serving an 11-year term for drug-related offences, ingested the drug-filled balloon pellet, but later passed away from an overdose at a nearby hospital. This incident had taken place in February of this year.

David Imhof, the head of the Office of Investigations and Conduct of the Correction Department, stated in a statement that the incident “shows the serious hazards of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow." On allegations of second-degree murder and introducing contraband into a correctional facility, Rachel Dollard is currently being detained in the Hickman County jail.

