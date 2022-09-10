Woman Claims She Was Arrested at Las Vegas Airport For 'Looking Too Good'

A woman was recently arrested at an airport in Las Vegas, US after she tried to get away without paying her restaurant bill. While the police accused her of violating airport conduct, the woman said she has been booked because of her good looks, reported KTNV Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police, a restaurant at the Harry Reid International Airport had called them up to report that a woman had left without paying her bill. The police reached the airport and looked for the woman, Hend Bustami, but to no avail.

However, the police were later informed by officials at the airport that they have spotted a woman who matches the description of the lady they were looking for. The official said the woman was sleeping near the security checkpoint and “hindering their operations".

Acting on the inputs, the police finally found 28-year-old Bustami at the baggage claim area where, according to the police report, she was “belligerent with officers". When the police booked her for skipping out on a restaurant tab, Bustami said she was being harassed because the officers had “never seen anyone as pretty as her".

In addition, after getting nabbed, Bustami even threatened to spit on the police officers for harassing her. “She was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking," the police report said.

Bustami was apprehended for violating airport conduct and was sent to the Clark County Detention Center on a $1,000 bail. Bustami is now due to appear in court on October 27 and it is known if she has hired a legal representative for herself.

Authorities had also learned that Bustami, who is a 2017 graduate of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, also had a warrant against her from the Las Vegas Municipal Court. However, the charges against her are not known, according to New York Post.

