Woman Claims Wearing Sindoor 'Triggers Sexual Drive', Twitter is Flummoxed

A woman is being brutally trolled on social media for believing that sindoor has a few benefits. This is not it. The benefits include triggering sexual drive. Twitter user Rohit shared screenshots from the Instagram page Be.bodywise where a woman can be seen explaining the benefits of sindoor. As per the screenshots, the woman believes that the mercury in it cools down one’s body, it also has relaxing effects. And if that was not enough, the woman went on to claim that it triggers a sexual drive in a person. “Source: Trust me bro," read the caption of the post. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the post has gone viral on social media and garnered over 5k likes. Tweeples can be seen Retweeting it with hilarious notes. “Says who. Where’s the scientific proof?." After receiving massive backlash, the Instagram page took down the video.

Many Twitter users also pointed out how mercury as an element is extremely harmful to the human body. “Mercury is a heavy metal and prolonged exposure can cause a variety of illnesses lmao," wrote a Twitter user. Others explained how wearing sindoor is nothing but an age-old practice which highlights misogyny. Here are a few reactions:

What do you think about these benefits?

