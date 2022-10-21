Woman Cleans Her Windowpanes Before Diwali in a 'Unique' Manner, People Call Her 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Diwali is close and everyone is busy cleaning their houses. A video which has emerged online shows a woman doing the same. However, her way of doing it has left the netizens shocked. Uploaded on Twitter by a user called Pakchikpak Raja Babu, the video the woman standing on the exterior area of the window pane while trying to clean it. The uploader, however, has compared the situation to that of getting an appraisal at work. “When appraisal is near and you feel the need to overachieve your targets," read the caption.

In the video, the woman can be seen holding a cloth as she swatches it on the window to remove all the dirt. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 1 Million views. “When Diwali is near and you feel the need to clean the house both from inside and outside," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “khatron ke khiladi!." Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. “Monica geller spotted!" wrote a Twutter user.

Its Diwali season and everyone is out shopping with their loved ones. While some are purchasing sweets and gifts, others are busy shopping for their Diwali attire.

The pan-Indian festival of Diwali is celebrated with much fervor in the country. People celebrate this day by praying to Goddess Lakshmi, lighting earthen lamps, sharing sweets, and bursting firecrackers. In most states in North India, the festival is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after his 14-year-long exile. However, the festival of lights is celebrated in different ways, and to mark various events in other parts of the country.

