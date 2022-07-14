Woman Climbs into McDonald's Drive-thru Window, Demands to Cook Her Own Order

What is the weirdest request you have ever made at a fast-food chain? While some like to ask for extra cheese, others prefer no onions in their burgers, but a woman took ‘customizing meal’ to a whole new level. She climbed a McDonald’s drive-thru window and demanded that she be allowed to cook her own meal, reported New York Post. The woman’s adventure was captured in a video that later went viral after being shared on TikTok. Filmed by the food outlet staff, the video shows a woman in a pink dress standing at the drive-thru window of the outlet.

She is seen speaking to the McDonald’s staff after which the woman proceeds to climb inside the kitchen through the window and join the employees. Well, if you are wondering what made her do that, then the woman actually wanted to learn to cook and prepare her own meal.

It turned out that the McDonald’s staff had run out of gloves due to which they stopped taking orders for the day. Hence, the woman decided to take the matter into her own hands and get a scrumptious meal made by herself.

Soon after the lady enters the kitchen, the staff can be heard cracking up at the hilarious act. Adamant to eat at the restaurant, the woman seeks permission from the outlet’s manager to begin her “first day of training" at McDonald’s.

While it is not clear if the woman managed to grab a meal that day, her act definitely left many in splits. The clip amassed more than 6.8 lakh views on TikTok and elicited amusing reactions from the viewers. One curious user asked if the woman eventually got her food from McDonald’s after the drama. “So did she get her miccy Ds or what," the comment read.

Others were glad to see that the staff wasn’t offended by the woman’s actions and instead could not hold back their laughter. “Finally all laughs and no fighting, good to see people cool and chill we all need to be understanding often," one user wrote.

