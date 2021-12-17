Woman Compensated With Rs 4 Lakh After Getting Fired for Using Expletives for Boss

If you’ve spent significant time in the corporate world, you would know that you cannot choose your boss. You have to make do with whoever you report to and that person may be a devil in disguise in your life. Everyone, at some point of time, must have wanted to just hurl expletives at his or her boss without pondering about the consequences. A lady in Australia has not just gone ahead and done it but got paid $6,000 in return.

This bizarre incident occurred with a 56-year old woman, who worked at a recruitment firm named Celotti Workforce from where she was fired under allegations of having called her boss a ‘w****r’ under her breath. She has allegedly also called him a ‘misogynist’. After losing her job following these allegations, she complained to the Fair Work Commission, claiming that her unceremonious sacking was unjust.

Although her plea to be re-instated at work was rejected by the commission, she was paid a compensatory amount of $6,000.

The commission said that woman’s language and behavior against her superiors was ‘gross insubordination’. A Ladbible report said that the woman would roll her eyes while at meetings and abuse the general manager as well. Member of commission, Paula Spencer said, “The woman’s behavior affected the well-being of the other employees of the workplace, contrary to the duty of care owed to them in their employment, but did not cause serious and imminent risk to the health and safety of employees or to the reputation, viability or profitability of the employer’s business".

When the woman argued that her sacking was a financial disaster and she would be unable to secure another job because of her age, the commission granted her four week’s pay in lieu of notice because of procedural faults, news.com.au reported.

