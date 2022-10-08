Woman Dances to 'Dilbar Dilbar' on Busy Street, Stranger Joins in and Steals the Show

Have you ever been interrupted by some unknown person during a dance act? If yes then you will find this latest clip all the more relatable. It is a clip of a woman dancing on a busy street. However, it is not her steps that have everyone’s attention. It is the man behind her who is trying to imitate the steps along with he

In the video shared on Twitter, the woman can be seen dancing to Sushmita Sen’s popular song Dilbar Dilbar from the film Sirf Tum, starring Sanjay Kapoor in lead.

The Twitter user wrote in the caption of the video, “Aacha hai aajkal roadside logo ko company mil jati hai (It is goof nowdays people get company on the road)."

Watch the video here:

A user said, “This is so funny….even that lady & kid pair in the background look so cute watching this in almost disbelief."

Another wrote, “This is like movie turning into reality… People on the road knowing the dance steps and participating with actors (sic)."

One of the comments read, “let’s be honest, he outdid her."

“Hahha. I would have died of laughing if I was there in real…" said another user.

The video has garnered more than 2.59 lakh views since it was uploaded.

In case you are missing the original video featuring Sushmita Sen, Here it is:

During the Navratri festival, an impromptu Garba act was captured at the Mumbai airport by VJ Nikhil Chhinapa.

He shared the video which showed a group including the airport staff performing Garba on the song Chogada.

