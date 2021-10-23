Woman Dances to Rajasthani Folk Song Wearing Rollerblade Skates and Netizens are Impressed

The world is full of supremely talented people and while we may struggle to get one step right on the dance floor, this Rajasthani woman has gone viral for performing a folk dance while skating. Dressed in traditional Rajasthani lehenga along with heavy jewellery, this woman named Krishna Kanwar Gahlot took on the dance floor at a cultural event in Udaipur and delivered a breathtaking dance performance. Her steps garnered loud cheers from people present in the hall. Krishna ended her performance with folded hands as she accepted the appreciation of the audience. The video was originally posted by Instagram user Twinkal Baisa and has since been shared online on multiple social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted online, the video has received nearly 52 thousand views along with several comments from Instagram users. Posting their reactions, users lauded Krishna for her dancing and balancing skills. “Would Love to attend and meet her," wrote a user expressing her desire to watch Krishna’s performance live

While some complimented her for being connected to roots others posted fire and heart emojis to share reactions.

The caption shared along with the video informed that Krishna is a professional skater and holds many national and international records in her name.She has actively been participating in skating events since a young age and is a national level medal winner. When she was just six years old, she travelled a distance of 110 kilometres between Udaipur and Chittor on skates. She later skated for 750 kilometres to travel from Udaipur to Delhi in 9 days with an aim to pay tribute to the Indian Army and raise awareness about the girl child education campaign. Krishna got a chance to meet Prime Narendra Modi for her efforts and was even felicitated by the Indian Army. She secured a bronze medal at the National level skating championship conducted by the Roller Skating Federation of India in 2018.

