Woman Dancing on 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' Outside Puja Pandal in Kolkata is a Whole Vibe

Whether someone is dancing or just watching someone else dance, it surely brings a smile to people’s faces. But occasionally, while having a strong desire to dance energetically, we hold back out of insecurity about the reactions of others and a lack of confidence. Here is a viral video that will undoubtedly make you feel more confident and make you want to dance. A woman is seen dancing beautifully to the Hindi song ‘Yaad Aa Raha Hai’ in the video. What is even more interesting is that the incident is from Calcutta and the woman danced her heart out near a puja pandal.

Tania Maitra, a Facebook user, shared the 2-minute 27-second video, which has since gone popular on the internet. She stated that the woman was dancing in front of the Sandhani Club puja pandal in Kolkata’s Beleghata neighbourhood. The woman in ethnic attire is seen dancing to the track Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar as she stands by the side of the road. A few individuals can be seen attempting to stop her from dancing, but the woman persisted and kept dancing. The people passing her appear to have mixed reactions to the women’s performance. While some smiled and walked past, others simply ignored her.

The video was published on October 28 and has garnered around 3.6 lakh views since being shared with the numbers only rising. Additionally, the video has received over 2,700 reactions on Facebook.

People showed their admiration for the woman’s courage and zeal while leaving comments on the video. “Kudos to her spirits," wrote a user. “Excellent!!! That’s the spirit of life," expressed another. “Sometimes we should live for ourselves without thinking what others think," commented a third. Another user wrote “I can see her family coming to stop her..way to go girl. You danced for your joy. We women have the right for that.atta girl."

The iconic song that the woman was dancing to was picturised on Mithun Chakraborty in the 1982 film Disco Dancer.

