Woman Declared Dead by CBI Turns up in Muzaffarpur Court

A woman who was declared dead by the CBI turned up in a court in Muzaffarpur of Bihar. The stunned judge then served a show-cause notice to the central investigation agency. Hindustan Times reported that in course of the trial of the journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case, the CBI submitted that one of the witnesses, Badami Devi, had passed away. The agency even showed her death certificate. However, after following the case in newspapers, the witness presented herself in court. The journalist was shot dead at a marketplace in Bihar. The petitioner’s counsel said that it was shocking that a premier institution like CBI had produced a fake certificate. He declared that the agency’s actions were suspicious and might be an attempt to falsely accuse others implicated in the case.

Rajdeo Ranjan was allegedly killed by an aide of jailed Bahubali Mohamad Shahabbudin on May 13, 2016 on station road in Siwan, ANI had reported. In 2017, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to conclude its investigation in the journalist Rajdev Ranjan murder case in Bihar within three months. A bench comprising justices Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy made it clear that no accused in the murder case shall seek bail on the statutory ground that charge sheets have not been filed in the matter. The bench also sought a report from the sessions judge at Siwan as to whether the two absconding offenders, Mohammad Kaif and Mohd Javed, were declared proclaimed offenders in the case on the day they were seen along with Bihar Health minister Tej Pratap Yadav and controversial RJD leader Shahabuddin.

The court had also sought the response of Shahabuddin, Bihar’s health minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav and Bihar government on a petition by Ranjan’s wife, who has also sought transfer of the case from Siwan in Bihar to Delhi.

