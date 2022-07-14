Woman Discovers Worm In Chicken Breast From Delivery Service

Yes convenience online shopping and home delivery apps have brought order into our lives, but they are not without cons. Chances of faulty or expired products being delivered to you are high as you cannot get to handpick them as you would from a store. A woman in Scotland recently had the worst experience getting raw meat delivered to her home.

Laura Stephen, 45, a nurse by profession, said she was left horrified after she found a mealworm in chicken. The chicken was delivered as part of her recipe box. The worst thing is that she had already made two meals from that very chicken .

Laura had ordered a Hello Fresh meal kit. On July 5, three meals were sent to the mother’s home by the meal-kit service, which sends food and recipes to homes. Laura, a mother of three, started preparing a crispy chicken with chilli and chive sauce dish after loving the first two meals from her delivery. This is when she spotted the worm.

Speaking to the Daily Record, she said, “It was absolutely disgusting. I was physically feeling really sick. I was coating the chicken breast in oil and when I flipped it around the creature was poking out of the fold in the meat."

The mother of three immediately disposed of the chicken and informed the company about her forrible experience on its Twitter account. Laura received an email from HelloFresh informing her that the company takes complaints of this kind “extremely seriously" and that an inquiry has been started and could take “up to a month." It was too late for Laura to change her next order, but she was promised a full refund.

