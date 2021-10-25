Woman Drives Off With Ambala Resident's Car on the Pretext of Visiting Ailing Mother

Kindness is always a great gesture. But, what if you have to pay a high price for this act? One such incident happened with a person, whose kindness cost him dearly. The man named Mandeep Singh has been reportedly dumped by a woman, who drove off with his car on the pretext of visiting her ailing mother on October 24. The incident took place in Ambala, Punjab. He lodged a complaint at the Balongi Police stating that the woman not only drove off with his car but also took away his money.

In his complaint, Mandeep said that he had to give money i.e, Rs 7,000 to one of his friends named Ram Kalan. However, when he called on the number given by his friend, a woman received his call and asked him to come to a hotel in Balongi. As soon as he reached there, the woman took the money from him and disappeared after taking his Swift car. She told him that her mother is very serious and admitted to a nearby hospital and hence she needs his car to see her. She took his car and left the place. Mandeep also shared that he tried contacting the woman, but neither she returned nor did she pick up the call. Even her phone was switched off. Hence he contacted the local police and filed a complaint against her.

Advertisement

As reported by Hindustan Times, the suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Arshpreet Kaur, who is a resident of Nangal.

A case has been filed against Arshdeep at the Balongi police station under Sections 379, 406 and 420 of the IPC. The police have started hunting the woman.

Earlier, two carjackers from Punjab’s Dera Bassi near Chandigarh allegedly stole a man’s Tata Tiago car with his wife inside. The accused, later, dumped the owner’s wife on the highway and sped away. The victim Rajeev Chand is a private company employee and the incident took place in the afternoon around 1 PM on January 7.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.