Woman Driving Truck With Grin on Her Face is All the Motivation We Need

“Women can’t drive," they say but it is high time to change the mindset. Defying the pre-conceived notion, a video of a woman driving a truck has now gone viral on the internet. In the recent past, women taking up jobs of driving taxis and auto-rickshaws has slightly increased. Many women became strong flag bearers to prove that they can park in confined spaces, drive smoothly, and don’t end in accidents often.

The viral video in question was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. When the clip caught his attention, he quickly took to the micro-blogging site to spread a positive message about women drivers and the stereotypes attached to them. The video begins with visuals of what appears to be a sunny highway. Unnamed person films the clip of a truck moving smoothly on the road, and seconds later reveals that the vehicle is being driven by a woman. Not only the truck driver was exceptional at her job, but her warm gesture is what stole the entire limelight.

As soon as she realizes, she is being filmed, the woman driver gives an infectious smile at the camera. She makes a gesture toward the camera and swiftly drives away.

The IAS officer who shared the video took a brief moment to shed light on the hidden message of the clip and slam all those who blame women drivers unnecessarily. He mentions that it doesn’t matter to the vehicle if it’s driven by a man or a woman. The IAS wrote, “What does it mean to truck whether the driver is a male or a female". Take a look at the video below:

As soon as the video surfaced on the micro-blogging site, it went viral. The message behind the clip was well received by Twitter users. While one said that they feel nothing but are proud of the woman, “Proud of her… excellent." Another hailed the clip as “inspirational" for every woman who breaks stereotypes to make ends meet. A user also heaped praise for her confidence and said, “Her confidence level is very high. Hats off." The viral clip has amassed over 14k likes and over 1275 retweets within a day.

