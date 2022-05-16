Woman Explains Why Ancient Greeks Had Small Penises in Viral TikTok Video

The ancient Greeks famously fetishised male body in sculptures to represent powerful, illustrious men with taut, rippling muscles. Their bodies are ideal, except for one, ahem, seminal detail - they have small to very small penises. A woman took it upon herself to look through the reason behind it, and bingo she came up with an explanation. Nowadays, appendages are looked at with the thinking - the bigger the better, but Ruby Reign’s research indicates that it hasn’t always been that way.

Ruby was left confused upon noticing the disproportionately small penises on the historic statues. In a TikTok video she asked her followers, “Have you ever wondered why so many of the ancient Greek statues have colossal muscular physiques and yet a tiny package?", LAD Bible reported.

She revealed that Greeks presented their enemies - the Egyptians - as fools in comic shows for having large peckers. Ruby shared that, as per her research, it was quite a negative thing to have, which is quite different today.

“So actually, what I discovered was that big D’s bad and small D’s good in ancient Greece. But why was this? This is obviously different to today," she said in the video.

Aren’t you eager to know why the heroes of ancient Greece were immortalised with little appendages? Ruby explained that in ancient Greece, having a smaller package was considered “a sign of virtue, of civility, or self control or discipline." On the other hand, having a bigger pecker was a sign of lustfulness and barbarism. Interestingly, the perception has changed a lot today.

Ruby concluded her video by stating that changing perception of size illuminates the fact there is no such thing as “objective beauty."

Ruby’s TikTok clip has racked up over four million views, and her followers were quite impressed with her small witty lecture.

