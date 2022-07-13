Woman Explains Why She Added 'Sex Work' As Experience on Her LinkedIn Profile

For a long time, sex work has been considered taboo or something that one cannot talk about openly, but a LinkedIn user is now breaking the stereotype. Arielle Egozi in her LinkedIn profile mentioned her work experience as a sex worker since 2020. Egozi even shared a post on the employment-oriented social media platform where she shed light on how sex work is a normal job.

The post shared last week narrated how Egozi made enough money as a sex worker that she was able to leave an in-house job that she did not like. She wrote, “I had just saved enough from selling and engaging my image that I could ask myself if I was happy. I wasn’t." She added that the money she had saved over time helped her, but the biggest reason she could walk away from the in-house job was that “sex work shows me what my power can do when I own it intentionally."

Shedding light on how she approaches her job as a sex worker in modern-day where boundaries and consent have become the topic of discussion, Egozi wrote, “I charge exorbitant amounts." She also mentioned that she has no problem taking rejections from clients who do not want to pay the fee that she asks. She explained that her charges are based on the emotional labour that is required to get the job done. Egozi added that she sets and holds boundaries with her clients and engages only in ways that are “safe, playful, and abundant" for her. She also drew a comparison between sex work and other client works that follow similar negotiations and wrote, “Why is this different than any other client work?" And since Egozi demonstrates that sex work is a normal job she has no qualms in adding it to her LinkedIn profile.

Egozi’s recent post has set in motion a more healthy discussion regarding sex work. One of the users commented on the post and wrote, “As long as the woman is voluntarily using her body to earn income, I am good with it, even if the activity is related to sex. Her body, her choice."

