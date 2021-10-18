Woman Filed Complaint With UK Airline in 2017, Receives Reply 4 Years Later

A UK woman who had complained to an airline company in 2017 has, to her and everyone else’s shock, received a response to her query four years later.

Sharing the screenshot of the company’s reply that came four years after the query, Megan captioned the post, “Great customer service!"

After seeing the post, the company apologized and wrote, “Megan, we wanted to reply to your public tweet which you sent us a few days ago but by mistake, we replied to your message. We are sorry for this mistake."

According to reports, Megan had sent a complaint to UK airline company, Jet2, on Twitter way back in 2017. In her complaint, she wrote that she, along with two other female friends, was travelling in a Jet2 plane and going on a Cavos holiday.

“We have checked in online together but all three of us could not get seats together. I can understand that it is difficult to make more people sit together on the plane, but a group of 3 people can be seated together. I am very angry and unhappy about this," she said.

After 4 years, the airline, in its reply, wrote, “We are sorry for the late reply. We receive messages at a very high volume, so it took us a long time to respond to your message. Do you still need help?"

Megan’s tweet has been retweeted by more than 9 thousand users. The total likes on the tweet have touched 1 lakh.

The screenshot is going viral now and people are stunned to see the conversation between Megan and the company. People are also sharing similar experiences.

