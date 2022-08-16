Woman Finds Note By Father 9 Years After His Demise, Here's What Was Written in It

Amy Clukey, a professor at the University of Louisville, was going through her late father’s beekeeping equipment when she found something that she might treasure all her life. She discovered a letter written by her father after nine years of his demise. Dated July 27, 2012, the letter by Amy’s father aimed at sparking curiosity about beekeeping in his children.

The note started off with, “I hope this note is found by one of my children who is curious about beekeeping." Amy’s father then wrote about how beekeeping is “pretty easy," and one can learn all about it online. “Bees make more products than just honey and as a hobby, it can be a source of extra income. So do not be afraid, have courage. Good Luck," the letter added. Amy’s father signed off by writing, “Love, Dad."

Sharing the note on Twitter, Amy, in the caption, wrote, “Note from my dad found in his beekeeping equipment nine years after his death. He is missed." Take a look:

Since being shared, the letter has garnered more than 1 lakh likes and hundreds of netizens reacted to the tweet. Seeing the response to her post, Amy, in the following tweet, shared a picture of her with her father sitting on a quad bike.

In the caption, she wrote, “I was not expecting this post to get so much attention, but I think my dad would have appreciated it. I do not have SoundCloud to plug in, so here is a picture of us together, taken the summer he wrote this note."

