Woman Flaunting Super 'Flexible Nose With No Bone' Has The Internet’s Attention

A social media influencer who wows fans with her fashion and makeup videos, recently revealed that she was born without a nose bone or cartilage. Romana Bruintjes shared a video in which she turned to her side and pressed her nose with her index finger. Due to the absence of bone and cartilage, her nose was entirely flattened. The video began with the text that read, “Do you have a bone in your nose?" She also added several hashtags in the caption that read, “no bone" “nose bone", “flexible" and “viral".

Watch the video below:

On seeing this video, some of the users were left stunned. One of the users wrote, “It doesn’t matter if you ever run into a glass door". Another user wrote, “But still super cute". A third user commented, “Wiggled with a red heart emoji". Apart from that several other users commented with laughing emojis in the comment section.

The Dutch influencer often treats fans with several videos and photos on her social media handles. Earlier, Romana was seen dancing to Britney Spears’ Toxic behind the bathroom’s obscure glass. She even squished her nose against the shower to demonstrate how much she can compress it. The video garnered the attention of her social media followers who expressed their amazement in the comment section.

Along with the video she wrote, “I can’t believe my crazy video went viral worldwide. (More than 4 million views on TikTok) Everybody who shared this on big socials, thank you! Also shared by Demi Lovato in her stories, so freaking amazing!!! I didn’t expect this, but I love it". Watch the video below.

The influencer enjoys a following of 65,000 followers on TikTok and 8,614 followers on Instagram as of now.

