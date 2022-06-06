Woman Gets 3D Printed Ear Created From Her Cells, It's Taking Natural Shape Now

An American company recently created a 3D printed ear using a woman’s cells as raw materials. The 3D-printed ear was then implanted by doctors on the 20-year-old woman. After the transplant, the ear is developing properly, and the woman is also recovering rapidly. The transplant was announced on June 2, 2022. Biomedical engineering researcher Adam Feinberg at Carnegie Mellon gave this information.

The woman who got the 3D printed ear had her right ear inactive since her birth. This was due to a rare congenital disease called microtia. The clinical trial on this case was done earlier this year and later the woman was given the ear.

The good thing is that the tissues are developing properly, and the ear is taking the right shape. This is the first time that a 3D printed implant made from live cells has been successfully implanted on a living patient.

Advertisement

According to Daniel Cohen, CEO of 3DBio Therapeutics (3DBio Therapeutics), the ear could be made after the patient’s biopsy. Arturo Bonilla, the doctor who performed the surgery, says that he has done all the operations related to Ka’s bad shape, but used this technique for the first time.

At present, federal agencies are investigating the company’s procedure, so not much information is being shared about it, but if such organs start developing, then it will benefit patients.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.