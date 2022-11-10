Woman Gets Rings Stuck on Her Finger Removed After 15 Years

Do you have that one ring on your finger that’s your favourite? The one you wear everywhere, which goes well with all outfits and fits just right? Imagine gaining or losing some weight and suddenly, your go-to accessory has formed an iron grip on your finger, holding it hostage. Imagine if the ring stayed stuck there for 15 years! That is what happened to one woman whose story has now become famous on TikTok with millions of views. This lady lived with three rings stuck to her fingers for a decade and a half before she was finally able to remove them with the help of a jewellery retainer.

The jewellery retailer who removed the woman’s rings posted about the ordeal on the popular social media app, TikTok. The retailer, who goes by the username “jewelleryforever" on the app, explained that because there were three rings jammed on the same finger, it was “much harder to cut." To relieve the finger, the professional had to “do them all at once, at the same time," they revealed in the short video on TikTok.

Times Now explained that the person in the video had to use a special device which goes under the rings, in between the skin and the metal, and then chops off the metal band.

The video further mentioned that this was not the woman’s first attempt at trying to get the rings off of her hand. She had been to a hospital before to get the job done. However, according to the TikToker, the hospital workers told the woman they would not be able to help her with the service unless it was a real emergency. The hospital directed the woman to look for a jeweller.

That is how the woman ended up coming to this professional. Although the tools were sufficient to cut through the rings and finally free her finger, the impact from wearing tight rings for so long meant that it would take a few weeks for the finger to heal completely.

One can only imagine how relieving it must have been for the woman.

