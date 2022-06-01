Woman Gets Tattoo of Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Inspired by her Courtroom Performance

A 27-year-old resident of Canada recently garnered a mixed bag of reactions for her new tattoo that she shared on TikTok. Jazzmyn Wollfe, a singer and songwriter, got a tattoo of Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, who rose to fame after video of the court proceeding went viral. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have currently horns locked in a Virginia court. Depp has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife alleging that an op-ed that Amber wrote in Washington post has affected his career a lot.

Camille Vasquez, currently the member of the team of lawyers representing Depp, has gained immense popularity on social media after her cross-examination of Amber and her impeccable quality of putting forth her arguments. One bit that became one of the most popular was Camille’s multiple objections that she raised while Amber’s lawyer was presenting her argument.

Advertisement

Wollfe, in the clip that has gained more than 10 lakh views on the platform, is seen designing the tattoo on her left knee and then hand-poking the ink in her skin. Hand-poking is a method that tattoo artists use to etch ink on the skin without using an electrical needle and a free hand. The tattoo is outlined multiple times before it acquires the required depth and detail.

Impressed by her confidence, Wollfe got a tattoo of Camille’s silhouette with “objection" written below it. “Honestly, my jaw dropped. I was so impressed and amazed by the confidence she maintained the whole time. How unapologetically she pursues justice and tries to shine light on the mistreatment of somebody she believed had been abused," Wollfe told Insider.

Just like people are divided over Depp and Amber defamation case, Wollfe’s tattoo, too, got mixed reactions. Many pointed fingers at her for “advocating abuse," which Wollfe said highlights the sexist belief that men cannot be victims of abuse. Explaining why she got the tattoo, Wollfe said that she wanted to memorialise what she felt the moment she saw Camille’s strong persona.

She also revealed that she herself left an abusive relationship recently where she spent years with her voice suppressed. “So, to see somebody fighting back against that in such an impressive manner, I really took inspiration from that moment."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.