Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy Twice, Tells Her Story in TikTok Video

Giving birth to a baby can be complicated. Often, women tend to face unseen complications. In another such story, a woman named Jaiden Ashlea took to her TikTok handle and shared how she gave birth to her son twice after the doctors put him back inside her. This was due to her son’s health condition. Taking to TikTok she explained how her son had spina bifida and there was “no hope." Fortunately, she managed to find a medical team based in Orlando which specialised in open foetal surgery. This means performing surgeries on babies even before they are born.

According to reports by The Sun, in her TikTok video, she wrote, “Birthing my baby for him to be put back in and 11 weeks be born again. Our son was diagnosed with spina bifida at 19 weeks. At first we were told there was no hope, he’s going to be brain dead, he’s going to have no life. And then we got more answers and we looked further beyond those original doctors."

Advertisement

Explaining the entire process, the woman mentioned how the doctors opened her up by C-section, repaired the defect in his back to “the best of their ability," closed him back up and she stayed pregnant for the rest of the time. In the video, she wrote, “It’s very common for contractions to happen and preterm labour is always the biggest effect or impact of the surgery. But they monitor you very closely, so the next two weeks I’ll be in Orlando in a Ronald McDonald house after already being in hospital for a week." After the entire process, the doctors refilled the area with saline and it became the amniotic fluid again.

Meanwhile, in another such story, a baby was born twice after surgeons operated on him and then put him back in his mother’s womb. Missouri based Joni Reinkemeyer and her boyfriend Chris Skain were told that their baby boy was seriously ill 19 weeks into the pregnancy. This is when the doctors suggested opening her up and operating on him.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.