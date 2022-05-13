WATCH: Woman Gives Birth to Girl While Singing Rabindra Sangeet in West Bengal

Lying on the operation table, oxygen tube attached to the nose, a woman is singing Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Amaro Parano Jaha Chai’ song, while the doctors and nurses are busy doing the C section delivery! The video of the incident went viral on social media. The lady gave birth to a baby girl while singing Rabindra Sangeet in OT. The incident took place not on Rabindra Jayanti, but a few days ago on Akshaya Tritiya. Sushmita Dey, a resident of Hatthubar in North 24 Parganas district kept on singing Tagore’s song during her delivery. The newborn girl has been named Divyangshi.

On May 3, pregnant Sushmita was admitted into a private nursing home in Maslandpur. The doctors decided to operate on the same day. Doctors and nurses chatted to Sushmita Devi in OT to reduce her stress. Sushmita told the doctors that she completed her graduation in Music. Upon hearing this, the doctors and nurses requested her to sing a Rabindra Sangeet. Sushmita agreed and sang ‘Amaro Porano Jaha Chai’. She later posted the video on Facebook which went viral.

Advertisement

Sushmita said, “I will never forget that day. I can’t forget the words of doctors and nurses. On the 161st birth centenary of Rabindranath Tagore, I shared the video of that special moment of singing expressing my respect to the poet and my gratitude to the doctors and nurses. I am happy that I got a good response."

The girl saw the light of the world while listening to Rabindra Sangeet. That is why, Sushmita wants Divyangshi to practise music when she grows up. Sushmita said that she will also teach Rabindra Sangeet to her daughter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.