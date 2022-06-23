Woman Gives Birth to Husband's Baby Two Years After His Death Using Frozen Sperm

Lauren McGregor lost her husband Chris to brain tumour in July 2020. The couple was planning to have a child together since a long time, however, the husband’s illness came as a major heartbreak. Lauren has now managed to give birth to her late husband’s baby. She was able to do this by using sperm frozen by her husband. She gave birth to her son on May 17. According to a report by Times Now, she said, “I didn’t feel as though I needed to introduce Seb to the photo of his dad - it just felt like they already knew each other. He’s just given me a little piece of himself from wherever he is now."

She further added that their son looks more like his dad every day. She said that when her son was born, he had a full head of hair “with a perfect ‘M’ shaped hairline", just like her husband’s used to be, for which everyone used to tease him. She also spoke about how she sees a lot of her husband’s features in her son.

Advertisement

Chris’ son from a previous relationship acts like a father figure to Seb. He takes Seb to the hospital and does all the things a father is supposed to do for a child. Lauren doesn’t suppose there are many teenage boys who would even think of taking up a task such as this, but he really wanted to do it for his dad. “It’s a really lovely picture and a lovely memory," said Lauren.

She further explained how Wade told her that he feels like he has a piece of his dad with him now that Seb is here. However, Lauren reminded him that he already has a piece of his dad in himself.

IVF stands for In Vitro fertilisation. It is a medical procedure which is done for having a baby by combining egg with sperm in vitro. Many people have opted for this and found positive results. The simple steps of IVF are ovarian stimulation, following egg retrieval then sperm retrieval, proceeding fertilization, and lastly embryo transfer. One cycle of IVF can take nearly two and three weeks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.