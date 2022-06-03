Woman Gives Birth to Son in Pacific Ocean Without Any Medical Assistance

A woman has created a splash online after she shared videos of herself giving birth to her son in the Pacific Ocean. Yep, you read that right. Josy Peukert, who is 37-year-old, delivered her son on the shoreline of Playa Majagual in Nicaragua. In what is being deemed as “free birth," the woman delivered her baby without any medical assistance. She did not go through any scans during her pregnancy. While speaking to Jam Press, she said, “Because the conditions were right on the day — that’s what I did." The mother further revealed how she was excited to do free birth. “I got this idea in my head I wanted to give birth in the ocean," explained Peukert. “For weeks I monitored the tide, and so when the time was right for me to give birth I knew the beach would be safe for us."

When she got to know that she was going into labour, her children went to stay with friends. Her partner, on the other hand, drove her to the beach with a birthing tool kit. This included towels, a bowl with a sieve to catch the placenta, gauze and paper towels. She explained how the waves had the same rhythm as the contractions and that smooth flow made her feel really good.

Sharing a video on her Instagram, she wrote, “For now and forever. The world needs more men who trust in their women and their abilities and support them and love them from the bottom of their hearts…" In the video, she can be seen sitting in the ocean as the waves hit her. Since uploaded, the video has gone viral with netizens bombarding the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, “Amazing, Beautiful, harmony, birthgoal, inspiring, Incredible, emotional, Congratulations!!!." Another person wrote, “Oh… I can’t even begin to imagine how good those waves felt coming in around you." Have a look at the video:

Her son has been aptly named Bodhi Amor Ocean Cornelius. Peukert already has seven children with her husband. While recalling her first delivery experience, she said, “My first birth was traumatic in a clinic and my second birth was a home birth but by the third even a midwife in my home was too much. We didn’t have a due date or deadline for the baby to arrive, we just trusted that our baby would make its way."

