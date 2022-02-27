Woman Left in Tears after Discovering her Brother's Name at National War Memorial

For Shagun Sambyal, initially it was just an unplanned visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi. However, once she spotted her brother’s name inscribed in one of the plaques, emotions welled up, moving her to tears. The heart-warming moment was captured in a video shot by Shagun’s husband who later shared it on his Instagram page. In the video, Shagun can be seen gazing at the name of his brother Captain KD Sambyal on a plaque.

Further in the video, the woman’s husband pans the camera towards the plaque revealing her brother’s name in golden letters. Unexpectedly coming across her brother’s name at the memorial, Shagun is seen failing to hold back her tears as she constantly stares at the plaque.

Describing the incident, Shagun’s husband also wrote a small note alongside the video. In the note, he explained, “Today we randomly planned our trip to Delhi and after roaming Connaught Place, I told my wife let’s visit National War Memorial."

He further shared that as they went near the Kargil War Martyrs section, he clicked some pictures of the plaquesbearing the names of Capt. Vikram Batra and Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia. Following this, he recalled asking his wife to look for the plaque of MVC Captain Vijayant Thapar. As they searched, Shagun stumbled upon her brother’s name among the plaques and could not contain her excitement. “Look it’s bhaiya’s name," Shagun said to her husband.

He further wrote that Shagun had no clue about her brother’s plaque being there and neither did her family know about it. “She was surprised and emotional at the same time," he added. Notably, Captain KD Sambyal hailed from the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir and was part of the 193 Field Regiment of the Indian Army.

The emotion-laden video soon went viral and garnered more than 10 lakh likes on Instagram. Meanwhile, users in the comment section were left misty-eyed and paid respect to Shagun’s fallen brother and all brave hearts. “Salute to every soldier in the army," wrote one user. “Salute all the army persons who sacrifice for our nation," wrote another.

