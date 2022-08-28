Woman Left Looking Like an 'Unimpressed Emoji' After Hair Dyeing Goes Wrong

A woman from Texas, US, recently shared her horrific experience with hair dyeing, which has caused her an allergic reaction. The side-effect has left her looking like an ‘emoji’, as said by her in a statement. In an interview given to Kennedy News, the woman named Shanika McNeil detailed the incident which has caused her facial features to look “weird" and grow in cartoonish proportions. She shared how she was not able to see anything properly for a few days as the skin around her eyes had swelled up which covered her eyes.

The tech coordinator from Houston dyed her hair in January this year and she started noticing problematic symptoms from the next day onwards. She told Kennedy News, “I dyed my hair myself on Sunday evening and it was fine, I had no issues. Then in the morning I woke up and I had a headache - it lasted all day and then probably around 3 p.m. I noticed I had this line around my forehead and a rash.”

Advertisement

The 29-year-old said that she monitored her face in the mirror every hour and saw that her forehead was getting bigger. All of a sudden, she complained of multiple symptoms and contacted a doctor who said that the reactions she saw were due to an ingredient in the dye, called PPD (Para-Phenylene Diamine).

“My scalp started burning like it was on fire and then I used a napkin and could tell my scalp was oozing. As the hours went by I noticed my forehead was getting puffier”, she further reported to Kennedy News.

Shanika initially thought that she looked funny and like an emoji, before the pain from the symptoms gripped her. Her family was worried about the development of her appearance and she said that even doctors were shocked to see her puffed-up face. They reportedly remarked that the swelling could move down to her throat and she could die.

Advertisement

Medical treatment has subsided her swelling, but she has been left with residual effects like bald spots, eczema, and a sensitive scalp.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here