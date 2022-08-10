Woman Left With 'Lizard Neck' After Beauty Treatment For Skin Tightening Goes Wrong

In a horrifying incident, a woman from the UK got a lizard-like neck after she went for a procedure to fix her double chin. Jayne Bowman, who is 59 years old, paid £500, which is Rs 48,000, for a fibroblast therapy treatment. This helps in tightening the skin on her neck. As a part of the cosmetic procedure, a device zaps a high-frequency electric current through the skin in order to encourage tissue regeneration. However, in Jayne’s case, the treatment went wrong and she ended up developing hundreds of red blotches and scars.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, she recalled her experience and said, “Weeks later there was no change at all apart from horrible scarring. I had hundreds of brow dots all over my chest and chest. I looked like a lizard!"

She further explained as to how she did not want to leave the house, and if she did, she wore a scarf to cover her neck. Now she wishes that she had her saggy neck. “It was better than what I have been left with. This botched beauty treatment has left me in agony," she told the outlet.

It started when after a diet, she somehow managed to lose her weight but was left with excess skin. She said that she “hated" her double chin and this is when she decided to look for cosmetic procedures.

The 50-year-old woman sought recommendations on Facebook. She then messaged about Botox for her double chin. This is when a beautician responded and after checking out reviews, Bowman decided to go for it, reports Daily Mail.

Explaining the procedure she said that it was very painful. “It burned like hell. I told the therapist I was in agony but she didn’t seem bothered. She said she had to carry on or it wouldn’t work," she said.

Following this, she started using creams to cool her skin but it got covered in brownish-red looking spots all the way down her neck.

She then spoke to a lawyer about the same and left a bad review. This prompted the beautician to file a complaint with the police. Ever since then she has launched a petition for stricter beauty industry standards.

