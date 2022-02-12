Woman Mistaken for Pile of Snow Run Over by Car Twice, Emerges Unharmed

A hair-raising video shows a septuagenarian getting run over by a motorist twice and miraculously surviving the accident. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera on Wednesday in the city of Zelenodolsk in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, reported Mirror. In the horrifying video, the car driver seems to be oblivious to the 77-year-old woman standing behind his Ford Kuga car, and the woman, too, was unaware that the car might move. Then, seconds later, the car driver reverses the four-wheeler, pushing the woman and knocking her over. The wheel of the car, for a moment, lifts right off the ground.

When the car doesn’t move, the driver, mistaking the reason as a snowdrift, moves the vehicle ahead. The woman reappears from under the car, but before she can get on her feet, the driver backs up the vehicle again and runs over the woman for the second time. This time, the car did not get stuck, and the woman under the four-wheeler got dragged with it. The vehicle then moves forward, and after a brief pause, the car door opens, and the man apparently takes cognizance of the mishap that just took place.

After the incident, the woman was taken to the hospital, where the doctors were flabbergasted to see the intensity of the accident and the degree of injuries incurred by the elderly woman. She had no visible injuries and seemed virtually unscathed.

As for the driver, on further enquiry, it was reported that he was 64 years old and did not see the woman while reversing his car out of the parking spot. After the police investigation, it was found that the driver was physically able and has been driving for 22 years. Moreover, the driver has been fined for five traffic violations in two years.

