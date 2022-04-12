Woman Nails Backflip in a Saree, Netizens Astounded -- Watch

Can you imagine doing a backflip while wearing a saree? Isn’t it difficult? India’s unique talents, on the other hand, can make impossible tasks attainable. Netizens were astonished to watch a video of a woman performing incredible backflips while wearing a saree. A saree is without a doubt one of the most beautiful dresses but it does limit mobility. Even though performing these gymnastics in a saree is challenging, the woman has demonstrated that she can do it flawlessly.

Mili Sarkar of Raiganj, West Bengal, is also a gold medalist in international yoga and a skilled dancer and gymnast. Mili Sarkar is a frequent Instagram user and often uploads videos of herself executing various feats and gymnastic moves. She has about 2 lakh followers on Instagram and netizens are frequently left astounded by her extraordinary physical abilities.

Advertisement

In the video, Mili is wearing a white and golden border saree and is seen dancing in the open area. Mili is dancing to the song Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re O Saiya Diwane, but the most talked-about thing is that she started the dance with an amazing backflip, timed and executed with precision. After the backflip, she performs a very impressive dance as well. While backflips are somewhat easy for people who have learnt gymnastics, performing them in a saree is no mean feat and Mili has achieved it gracefully.

This video has got more than 26,000 views on social media and many have also left their feedback. Comments like ‘beautiful’, ‘you nailed it,’ ‘bold’, and ‘that was a difficult stunt’ can be seen on the video.

Advertisement

Mili has also uploaded videos of her performing other stunts wearing a saree. In the one you see above, she can be seen performing a perfect cartwheel wearing a saree.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.