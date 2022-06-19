Woman Orders Chair on Amazon, Receives Vial of Blood With it

There have been many instances of online shopping blunders. Sometimes, the gap between expectation versus reality gets so big that it makes the news. In another similar incident, a woman who ordered a leather chair from Amazon was surprised when she received a vial of blood along with it. Taking to Twitter, she shared a video of the same as she wrote, “if I told you the leather chair I ordered from Amazon was packaged with a blood collection tube that is…full, would you believe me? because I’m lost for — words." She further added, “I’m as terrified as I am confused." Jen has claimed that she initially heard from Amazon but after that, there has been no contact. Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 530K views. Netizens bombarded the comment section on seeing the video. One person wrote, “That is very strange. Don’t phlebs generally put the name and info for the patient on the tube before they draw blood? Is it possible this is a Halloween decoration from an Amazon warehouse that got dropped in on accident? So weird!" Another person wrote, “that could be needed for something very serious?? like I just don’t understand what possible circumstances could have led up to this."

Meanwhile, recently video shared by the Delhi-based influencer shows a screenshot of his order which was 6 pieces of fried onion rings. He placed the order thinking it would be the perfect fit for his light snack cravings. While the picture displayed on the app looked pretty promising, what he received instead was something no one would have anticipated.

Ubaid received raw onion rings packed nicely in a small plastic container – six pieces to be exact. We cannot deny that the delivered package nailed the brief, on another level. The Instagram Influencer shared a reel based on his hilarious experience and the internet cannot stop laughing. He captioned the post, “Onion as crying is no more a metaphor guys."

