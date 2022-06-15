Woman Perplexed Upon Learning Stranger Has Been Living in Her House For Days

The presence of a stranger in your house, without you knowing it, will surely leave you terrified. But what if you one day find out that a stranger has been secretly living in your house for days. A woman, who goes by Decarahh on TikTok, was left perplexed upon realising that a man had been living in her apartment without her knowing. While the snoring sound gave away the man, the TikToker didn’t have to struggle to get rid of him. Decarahh shared the entire incident of the mysterious home invader with her TikTok family. Her video went viral on the platform and was later shared on a YouTube channel named Random.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

The woman revealed that the home invader was a homeless man who was known to frequently visit the building she lived in. Even though Decarahh was sent a warning email about a homeless man roaming the apartment compound, she didn’t pay head to it. One of the emails from the authorities requested residents to keep their doors locked.

“I left my door unlocked, it’s just a habit I’ve formed over the year because my roommates are usually home, somebody’s always here, but they moved out a few days ago so I’m living alone," said Decarahh.

The home invader was living in one of the empty rooms that belonged to her roommate. After sneakingly living in Decarahh’s house, for days, what gave away the man was his snores. Decarahh heard snore sounds coming from the other side of a locked door and realised that she wasn’t alone in the house. But the woman didn’t call the police, instead, she left the door open and before leaving announced, “Hey, if there’s anybody in here, I’m literally leaving for five minutes. Just please leave."

Advertisement

Previously, a man in New York was shocked to learn that a woman was living in his kitchen cupboard. Joe Cummings, from Manhattan, claimed that someone had been peeing in his kitchen sink and stealing his food. Following this, he set up a camera only to discover that a stranger had been lurking in his cupboard all along.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.