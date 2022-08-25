Woman Photoshops 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Body, Gets Flak On Facebook, Reddit

Everyone wants to look beautiful nowadays. Men and women go to lengths to maintain themselves and to look good in photographs. However, some others simply choose to edit photos and make themselves look better. Editing apps and software are therefore in huge demand. However, in an incident about this, a woman came under the internet’s radar for editing her daughter’s photograph in a particular way.

The woman allegedly photoshopped images of her 8-year-old daughter to make her look much older and like she has an hourglass body. She was slammed online by people for doing so. The anonymous woman initially posted the photograph featuring her three children on Facebook who were seen posing right before returning to school. The image captioned - “First day of 1st. 4th and 6th grade! How?!", was then re-posted to Reddit where the community members of the subreddit slammed the woman for photoshopping her daughter’s body.

The woman in question was called out by several of her friends on Facebook for editing her 8-year-old’s photograph. However, the woman outright denied that she has edited the photograph in any way and suggested that her daughter just looks that way.

The community moderators on Reddit locked the post. Despite that, the post managed to accumulate more than 2300 comments from users who were disturbed by this editing.

A comment read, “Sexualizing your eight-year-old for Facebook is a new low bar but I’m somehow not surprised".

Another user said, “Damn… That’s creepy. Also, her left arm looks too wavy, and I can’t ignore it."

A third comment read, “Looks like mom is projecting. Gross. Poor girl."

Many more such comments talked about how body image issues can cause deterioration of mental health and meddle with the child’s self-esteem. Some even speculated the mother is a toxic woman who tells her kids from time to time that they’re fat and they don’t look good. While there is no hard evidence to prove that the mother is not practising a healthy relationship with her children, the editing might just be real.

