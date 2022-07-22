Woman Selling Shoes, Jersey to Pay for Grandad's Funeral Grabs NFL Star's Attention

American Football player JJ Watt is receiving tremendous love and support online after he responded to a fan’s request on social media. The NFL fan namely Jennifer Simpson is currently going through a tough time financially. On Friday, she took to Twitter to sell the Arizona Cardinals player’s branded shoes and jersey online. In her note, Simpson specified that she has only worn the shoes twice and a photo of the product proved that the footwear is still in good condition. The fan explained that she took the decision of selling her shoes and jersey to cover the expense of her grandfather’s funeral.

The user wrote, “I have a pair of JJ Watt women’s edition of Reebok shoe size 9 for $60. I’ve worn them twice. They are great shoes, I’m only selling them because we are raising money for my grandpa’s funeral. I also have a Watt women XL Texans Jersey for $30. Anyone interested?"

Since Simpson tagged the player’s Twitter account while mentioning his brand name, her tweet caught the attention of the football player. Upon learning of the fan’s ordeal, JJ Watt asked her to not sell her shoes and jersey. Instead, he offered to pay the entirety of her grandpa’s funeral expense. JJ Watt tweeted back, “Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss."

Take a look at the interaction below:

JJ Watt’s humble gesture did not go unnoticed on the micro-blogging site. A barrage of fans heaped praise on the footballer player and one of them called his help a ‘class act’. The user wrote, “Class act as a human. I’m not a football guy but it seems you have been really good at it to me you’ll be the guy that helped someone that needed help when they needed it most. Being a good human & athlete is better than just being a good athlete."

Another user tweeted that the world needs more of these gestures, “The world needs more of this. Not the money, because not everyone can give so generously. But the giving a crap about other people besides yourself. There’s a real shortage of that in this country. Thanks for being such a solid dude."

An ardent fan of the player reminded him that there’s always going to be people who’ll critique his performance but his humble gesture will eventually leave them impressed. The fans wrote, “@JJWatt There’s some critique for anyone in their performance no matter if a pro football player or someone working in an office or what have you. There is absolutely no critique that can be done on your compassion & love of humanity. You’ve shown that time & time again."

Check out a few more fan reactions below:

After receiving the response from JJ Watt, the NFL fan expressed that she’ll be forever grateful for the love and support she has received from the player and other netizens.

