Woman Shares Breakfast With Giraffes from Hotel Balcony in Nairobi in Viral Video

A video showing the human-animal love bond has been taking the internet by storm. The woman in this video understand the true meaning of the saying ‘sharing is caring.’ The video is said to be from the Giraffe Manor hotel in Nairobi.

In the 5-second footage, the woman can be seen on the hotel balcony feeding three giraffes with her hands. Buitengebieden, a Twitter account that shares heartwarming films, uploaded this video with the caption, “Sharing breakfast with the giraffes."

People enjoyed the lovely interaction between the woman and the giraffes in the video, which quickly went viral. It has received 3.17 lakh views, over 21,000 likes, and several comments from users who have visited Giraffe Manor.

One of the users wrote, “I went to Giraffe Manor 6 years ago! They have these cauldrons of pellets guests get to feed the giraffes. The giraffes mill about in the morning/breakfast and then in the afternoon you get another opportunity to feed them."

“Down the road from Giraffe Manor is the Giraffe Center where you can feed the same giraffes with the pellets. Went last August - fun! Rothchild’s Giraffes," another wrote.

One user shared a similar video in which two Giraffes can be seen leaning down from a hotel dining hall window and enjoying a nice meal.

The video has an Animal Kingdom vibe about it. In this regard, a person wrote, “Kind of reminds me of waking up at Animal Kingdom, opening the drapes, and there they were, looking at us curiously. Different experience, I know."

The herd of resident Rothschild’s giraffes at Giraffe Manor is extremely amazing. Anyone who visits this location will undoubtedly have a one-of-a-kind and fascinating experience.

