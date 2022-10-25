Woman Shares Journey of Her Battle With Depression, Internet Calls it 'Inspiring'

The struggle with mental health brings pain that people often do not wish to talk about. Especially with the stigma attached to it. But this courageous woman is breaking her silence and letting the world know she has been on a battle with depression. And that she won. An Instagram user, Keya Irha revealed she got herself admitted to NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences). She calls it the best thing to have happened to her. In the clip shared by her, Keya documented her journey from getting admitted to looking much happier. The clip now has almost 2 million views. Take a peek here:

Social media users are all praise for Keya and her decision to get help for mental health. Many of them said they are proud of her for not only being strong through this uphill battle but for sharing her story publicly. An Instagram user wrote, “Getting help is always a good choice. Be it physical or emotional. Both need to be treated. You should rather guide people who are afraid to come out for asking help. Let’s normalise mental health, and kudos to you. You are brave."

“Takes a lion-heart to first to accept your state and take this step, in a society where mental health and hospitals are still a taboo. And then, coming out with it publicly," another comment read.

A third user wrote, “Glad to know you are doing perfectly fine now. More power to you girl."

Keya opened up about struggling with depression for a few years, which peaked in 2021. She knew getting help was something she indeed needed to do for herself. Not sugarcoating her journey, she let the world know, and her clip showed the few moments of happiness she found at NIMHANS, her new friends, and the activities she did, and it was not all rainbows and sunshine. She described the first few weeks as hell, scary, lonely, and extremely tough. However, she came out on the other side feeling much better. The singer thanked the doctors and nurses at NIMHANS. Also, letting the world know that while she never wishes for anyone to be in a state where they have to get admitted to seek help, if someone has to it’s not the worst thing in the world. Instead, she asked them to keep their head up and heal.

