Woman Shares Perfect Revenge Hack For People Reclining Seats on Airplanes

What is one habit that reveals how cooperative a person is? Probably how you behave with your co-passengers during long-haul flights. People who recline their seats all the way are certainly seen as inconsiderate and often there is nothing that can be done about it. Until now. A woman has now shared her mastermind revenge plot on these co-passengers. It is in true “Revenge is best served cold" style. Fiona spoke on Australia’s “Fitzy & Wippa" radio show and revealed she finds reclining her seat “inconsiderate" and immediately goes revenge mode. She turns all the vents of the air conditioner in her fellow passenger’s direction.

“When you’re flying economy, and the person in front of you is very inconsiderate and reclines their chair all the way back . . . You know the air-con vents in the top? You can swivel them around. I just swivel it right on their face, and turn it up full blast," Fiona said.

The radio hosts went on to share the clip of Fiona’s phone call on their Instagram. They wrote, “Thoughts? Would you do this?" Take a peek here:

It seems like social media users are divided on the plan. While some mentioned it might be inconsiderate to recline without asking, others remarked they paid for the seat and will be reclining. An Instagram user wrote, “Reclining the seat back is a total right to anyone on the plane!"

“If she did that for me I’d appreciate it a lot, it gets hot on the planes," read another comment.

A third user mentioned, “Still gotta be considerate, reclinable or not. It’s not first class where you have your own space. The other passengers paid for their seats too. Doesn’t mean you should just recline into someone’s space and ruin their trip just to suit your comfort."

Reclining your seats, however, does not seem like the only incident happening on flights that are sparking the ‘inconsiderate’ debate. When a flight accidentally double-booked the window seat, a child was reduced to tears when a woman refused to move out of the seat, reported The Mirror. The mother mentioned that they were on a Ryanair flight and she had especially booked the window seat for her 6-year-old son.

