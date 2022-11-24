Woman Shaving Face Since Teenage Years Finally Embraces Her Beard

Growing up in our society, women are always asked to be a certain way - dress a certain way, or behave a certain way. In short, women are expected to adhere to all the beauty standards that there are. Men are allowed to have as much hair as they want on their bodies. However, body hair on a woman is considered ugly. Some people completely disregard the fact that women are suffering from hormonal imbalances. Breaking all these norms, there is a 30-year-old woman named Dakota Cooke. She started witnessing abnormal facial hair growth when she was a teenager.

However, with time, she learnt to embrace it. In 2015, a friend of Dakota’s asked her to perform at a show as a bearded lady. Dakota loved the idea and finally tossed her razor aside. Today, she shows off her beard proudly and inspires many other women.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, she shared an old image from the time when got a chance to model at the New York Fashion Week. “I grew up hating my body and thinking I could never be a model, and then I was chosen to model this amazing dress that made me feel so amazing! I still have things I don’t always love about myself, but my body will never be one of those things!" she wrote. Have a look:

According to Times Now, Dakota was 13 at the time she got to know about her condition. As a consequence, she suffered from anxiety for the following 10 years. As per the Daily Star, she said, “I grew up in a period where women with facial hair were so stigmatised that the women at the salon were telling me how girls aren’t supposed to grow facial hair."

Earlier, she used to shave her face twice a day. She also tried make-up to hide her beard. Even after undergoing several medical tests, doctors could not figure out what exactly was the condition. However, the doctors did mention that her adrenal glands are producing elevated levels of testosterone.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here