Woman Smashes Taboos by Embracing Her Chest Hair in 'Power' Move

The stigma around body hair in beauty standards has brainwashed women into believing that they’re unfeminine. Challenging this stereotype many famous personalities be it Cara Delevingne, Emily Ratajkowski, Malaika Arora or Kareena Kapoor has become the flagbearer for body-hair positivity. However, it is an undeniable fact that a majority of women still feel the need to remove hair from their bodies to meet the ideal beauty standard in society.

As largely advertised by the beauty industry, only the hair on the top of women’s heads is admired and adored, be it on television, in newspapers, or in magazines. Anything below is deemed excess, unwanted, or unfeminine. The beauty culture is so deeply rooted that many women have to fight many demons to accept their natural bodies.

However, visual artist Esther Calixte-Bea has broken all stereotypes by sharing her personal story of facing challenges due to a hairy chest from a young age. The 25-year-old took to social media to reveal feeling insecure and depressed about her appearance. Esther highlighted that women can have hairy legs, armpits, chest, and a beard and still be beautiful.

Advertisement

From a young age, Esther deemed herself undesirable and chose to wear clothes that masked her chest hair to fit in the acceptable beauty standard of society.

The visual artist attempted removing her chest hair several times but only to watch it become more thicker and hairier. At one point, Esther revealed hating herself, crying to sleep, and feeling trapped all at the same time. It wasn’t until she decided to stop wanting to be ‘normal’ and began to embrace her natural body that she felt beautiful. She created a project namely Queen Esie’s Lavendar project that challenged the taboo of female body hair and femininity. She wore a Lavendar dress featuring a plunging neckline and showed off her bare chest on camera for the very first time with the motto, ‘we wear our body hair with class’. In July, Esther celebrated 3 years of embracing her natural beauty.

In a lengthy note shared on Instagram, Esther stated, “I wanted to break the curse I felt trapped in by seeing myself as I am and loving what I saw. I chose to redefine beauty for myself against all myths that body hair was ugly & unhygienic simply because I was a woman. I chose myself and have been a proud hairy woman ever since. I’m glad I found healing and that I could help others find it too. Normalizing female body hair is about removing shame no matter if you have a hormonal disorder or not. Humans have body hair and no one should be ashamed of it. Choose You."

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf4VBncujoS/

Advertisement

A barrage of netizens have come forward to support her cause, while many couldn’t believe that it’s already been 3 years since she began her body-hair positivity journey, a section of the internet has also showered tremendous love and praise for her.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here