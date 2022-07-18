Woman Starts Crowdfunding For Harvard Degree, Faces Flak Online

A 22-year-old woman from Chandigarh, who claims to be the youngest Indian to be accepted into Harvard, has caused an uproar online by asking people for donations to help her complete her course. Online crowdfunding has, in today’s times, become a familiar and efficient means of raising funds for a cause. Online crowdfunding platforms like Ketto help people who are in dire need of money collect money through donations for lifesaving treatments or surgeries.

Chandigarh-based Muskan Baswa has been trending on social media for requesting funds for studying at Harvard. In her post, Muskaan said she was raised by a single mother. Claiming that she is the youngest Indian to get an offer from Harvard, Muskan said she wants to go there to study master’s in the field of Human Development and Education Program. She has also worked for four years in many non-profit organizations and the government sector, but her savings are not enough for the Rs 23 lakh course.

She has also stated that Rs 13 lakh has already been donated for the cause. However, her appeal has not gone down well with internet users. While many are criticizing her for misusing crowdfunding platforms while some have even called her a scammer.

Some users have pointed out that in addition to Ketto, Muskaan is also requesting contributions through Milaap, another crowdsourcing platform. She is requesting donations of Rs 25 lakh in Milaap and Rs 23 lakh in Ketto. Not only that, but several users also pointed out how she appears to be from Dharamshala in Milaap and Chandigarh in Ketto.

Muskaan, as well as the crowdfunding platforms, are being trolled now. Following the outcry, Humans of Bombay has stepped forward to shed some light on the issue. They talked about how they spoke with the girl and checked all the paperwork, including the letter from Harvard, the fee schedule, and the lease.

Still, users are of the opinion that even if the case is genuine, she could have just gone for a student loan instead of asking for donations to study abroad.

