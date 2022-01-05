Woman Stunned by Breathtaking Photos She Discovers in Her Dead Father's Album

Parting from a family member is not easy at all. People depart sooner or later and we are left with some of their memories which we cherish forever. These memories are a token of love which try to fulfill the space left by the people who left. A girl shared some snaps from her dad’s album with his old film photography and she was left stunned. We can see a splendid view of mountains and lakes in the four pictures. The photos clicked beautifully from different angles provide a picturesque view of the location. They speak volumes of what a great photographer his father must have been.

The snaps which have been retweeted more than 6,000 times have also been received with praise by Twitter users. A person advised her to put watermark on these photos before posting it online. This advice is correct due to common cases of copyright infringement these days.

Another praised the photos and appreciated the girl saying that she has inherited the talent of photography from his father.

One netizen was in great awe of the photos, especially the last photograph.

Some also appreciated her dad’s eye for photography.

Mesmerized by the picturesque images, a user desired to know the location of these snaps, to which the girl replied Turkey.

Some also admired the breathtaking aesthetics of these photos and prayed that her father gets the highest Jannah.

Calling the photos heart touching, a user was inquisitive to know the year in which the photos have been clicked. The girl replied it was the 1990s.

Another appreciated her father’s eye for detailing. He applauded the fact that how her father had managed to capture the fog prevailing on last mountain.

Which photograph do you like the most?

