Woman Tattoos Grandparents' Names on Her Ankle, Emotional Video Goes Viral

Grandparents are a family’s greatest treasure, the founders and keepers of traditions. Now, a video of a woman surprising her grandparents with a special tribute has taken the internet by storm. The woman, in the video, has given a modern touch to her special tribute that included her getting inked. She tattooed her grandparents’ names on the ankle of her leg. The woman also recorded their reaction while displaying her new tattoo to them. The priceless response of the elderly has now melted umpteen hearts online.

In the video, the woman’s grandfather can be seen seated at what appears to be the dining table of their house. She lifts her ankle for her grandfather to read the imprinted names, as soon as he deciphers her sweet gesture, the elderly man couldn’t hold back his tears. He covers his face to break down in joy, while the grandaughter consoles the elderly man with a warm hug. The next stop is the kitchen of the house where she meets her grandmother. The latter also has a similar response that ends in a loving hug.

Advertisement

The Twitter user who shared the emotional video revealed that the woman asked her grandparents to write their names on a piece of paper the day before she got inked. The woman took their signatures to a tattoo shop and later ended up giving the elderly couple a massive surprise. The Twitter user wrote, “Granddaughter tattooed her grandparents’ names on her ankle. A day earlier she had asked them each to write their names on a piece of paper. She then took their signatures to the tattoo shop to complete the surprise." Watch the video below:

Advertisement

As soon as the clip surfaced online, a barrage of netizens lauded the sweet gesture of the granddaughter. A user commented, “So beautiful!!"

Another went, “Aww!"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a netizen added, “Grandpas are seriously the best! I’ve been missing mine every day for the last 20yrs. For those lucky, enough to enjoy every moment with him."

The video has amassed over 13 thousand views on the micro-blogging site. The identity of the viral family remains unclear as of yet.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here