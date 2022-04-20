Woman TikTok Influencer from Egypt Gets 3-Year Jail Sentence for 'Human Trafficking'

A woman TikToker from Egypt has been awarded a three-year jail sentence for ‘human trafficking’. Haneen Hossam was accused of attacking ‘society’s values’ when she shared a link about making videos on a platform called Likee. Other TikTok influencers have also been targetted on similar charges in the country. A report in AFP said that Hossam, first arrested in 2020 along with another influencer Mowada al-Adham, was sentenced to two years for “attacking society’s values" in their videos.

The charges were later changed to ‘human trafficking’ after Hossam shared a link of an app in which women can earn money by making videos. She was handed a 10-year sentence in jail which was reduced to three years recently. Adham has been sent to jail for six years.

Advertisement

Human rights lawyer Mai El-Sadany has called out sentence saying that Egypt is ‘criminalizing what influencers globally do every day’. She added that the country ‘instrumentalized “human trafficking" charges to exert control over the expression & socioeconomic mobility of young women.’

“Egyptian TikTok vlogger Haneen Hossam has been sentenced to 3 years in prison and an LE 200,000 fine on “human trafficking charges" in her retrial. She had previously been sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison in June 2021."

“What does it mean for an Egyptian court to convict TikTok vlogger Haneen Hossam on “human trafficking" charges? It means that the justice system is criminalizing what influencers globally do every day when they invite others to work with them and monetize TikTok activity."

Advertisement

“For the Egyptian state to instrumentalize “human trafficking" charges to exert control over the expression & socioeconomic mobility of young women is deeply disturbing. There are real and serious cases of human trafficking that must be prosecuted-these TikTok cases are not it."

Advertisement

In a statement sent to The New Arab, Amnesty International had said that Egyptian authorities are trying to police the conduct and bodies of women in cyberspace.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.