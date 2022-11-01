Woman Transforms Into a Scary Monster for Halloween, Internet Calls it 'Spooktacular'

Halloween costumes can be anything you want them to be. They can be silly, scary, or funny to match the mood of a gathering. Many people take their Halloween party outfits and makeup very seriously. And this woman’s Halloween costume is one of the most unique, creative, and terrifying looks. The woman, named Kat Stryker, shared her Halloween look in a video on Twitter

The video begins with her recording the process of how she created the monster look. She created prosthetics using tissue and cotton along with fake monster teeth that are drenched with fake blood. She then shows off her finished look which is completed with black horns on her head and movable wings on her back. Her look is both terrifying and epic.

“My favourite time of the year," she wrote in the caption along with the hashtag of Happy Halloween.

With over 25.6k views the video has stirred the internet. Users were gobsmacked by the woman’s Halloween costume and praised her for putting in so much time and effort. Kat stated in the comments that the look took her 9 hours to complete the entire look. One of the users wrote, “Damn girl, that’s next level".

Expressing his love for Halloween, another user wrote, “Me too! Halloween is the best. Amazing transformation. Wasn’t expecting those amazing wings. Very cool". A third user added, “This belongs in a scary movie for sure. Well done, Kat!! Looks awesome". “Wow! So neat, that was like face paper mache! You look fantastically scary," penned a fourth user.

In the Christian calendar, Halloween celebrated on October 31, is the day before All Saints Day. “All Hallows’ Eve" or “All Saints’ Eve" is an abbreviation for Halloween. So, the holiday is intended to inspire imitation of heroic virtue and service rather than villains, goons, and goblins. People dress up in spooky costumes and children knock on their neighbours’ doors for a ‘trick-or-treat.’

